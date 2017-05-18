You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Sweswe content with retirement
Sweswe content with retirement

Sweswe, who turns 36 in August, has called time on his playing career to take up a post as secretary general at the Footballers’ Union of Zimbabwe. He last played for ZPC Kariba but had a career that saw him play for both of Zimbabwe’s biggest clubs Highlanders and Dynamos along with four clubs in South Africa – Manning Rangers, Chiefs, Wits and Black Leopards. “As a kid my dream was to play for Dynamos because that was the team that I grew up supporting. It was with Dynamos that I played in the CAF Champions League semi-finals in 2008,” Sweswe tells KickOff.com. “Then in South Africa joining Kaizer Chiefs in 2009 was a career highlight. To have played in the Soweto Derby was huge because a lot of players grow up wishing to be part of this particular fixture,” he says. Sweswe also played international football for The Warriors and through his three years at Chiefs started 73 games, scoring once and winning the Telkom Knockout twice. Read Full Story
