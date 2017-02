Suspense as Nigerians await Buhari’s return •Aisha Buhari begs Nigerians to support husband

THE fervent wish by Nigerians to see President Muhammadu Buhari return to Nigeria after a 23-day vacation in London may continue to linger for a while. The nation was upbeat from last Friday and the [...] The post Suspense as Nigerians await Buhari’s return •Aisha Buhari begs Nigerians to support husband appeared first on Tribune... Read Full Story