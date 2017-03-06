SuperSport denied top spot by Ajax
Both sides hit the woodwork in an entertaining, albeit barren affair in Atteridgeville.
The result leaves Matsatsantsa in third place on the table with 36 points from 19 games - a point behind second-placed Bidvest Wits, and two shy of City, who have played an extra match.
Ajax remain 12th in the standings with 21 points from 20 fixtures - seven points above the drop zone.
The visitors threatened early on, as a backtracking Dean Furman nearly put the ball into his own net following a cutback from the right by targetman Nathan Paulse.
At the other end, SuperSport attacker Thabo Mnyamane kept yo Read Full Story