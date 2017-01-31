SuperSport complete Masango loan
Matsatsantsa have secured the services of the the 27-year-old until the end of the current season. Masango joined Danish side Randers in 2015 but has grown increasingly frustrated in recent months with SuperSport seizing the opportunity to recruit the player temporarily. Masango will reunite with SuperSport United coach Stuart Baxter, under whom he played when at Chiefs.
