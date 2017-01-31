You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  SuperSport complete Masango loan
Update:  January 31, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 

SuperSport complete Masango loan

Matsatsantsa have secured the services of the the 27-year-old until the end of the current season. Masango joined Danish side Randers in 2015 but has grown increasingly frustrated in recent months with SuperSport seizing the opportunity to recruit the player temporarily. Masango will reunite with SuperSport United coach Stuart Baxter, under whom he played when at Chiefs. .@SuperSportFC is pleased to announce the signing of @BafanaBafana international Mandla Masango from @Randers_FC (Denmark) pic.twitter... Read Full Story
