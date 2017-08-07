You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  SuperSport assessing Swazi striker
Update:  August 07, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 256 

SuperSport assessing Swazi striker

READ: Ndzinisa dreams of PSL move Ndzinisa, who was recently linked with a move to AmaZulu, reportedly arrived in South Africa last week to train with Matsatsantsa under the watchful eye of coach Eric Tinkler. The Sihlangu Semnikati forward, who also had a trial at Bloemfontein Celtic over a year ago, raised his continental profile when he plundered four goals in a CAF Confederation Cup win over Platinum Stars at Somhlolo Stadium in May. According to reports in Swaziland, Ndzinisa - the top goalscorer in the Swazi Premier League last season with 19 goals - is expected to spend a week with United in a bid to win over Tinkler. "Ndzinisa is in South Africa. He left last week Thursday to train with SuperSport United," says a source close to Swallows. "He had two other options in Belgium and AmaZulu but decided to try his luck with SuperSport United." Swallows boss Victor Gamedze confirmed that there is interest in Ndzinisa from a South African team but he refused to provide details. Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top