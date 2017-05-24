You are here:  Home  »  Entertainment  »  Super Eagles’ Ahmed Musa and Juliet Ejue are Married
Update:  May 24, 2017   |   Source:  Bella Naija 

Super Eagles’ Ahmed Musa and Juliet Ejue are Married

Super Eagles&#8217; assistant captain and Leicester City forward Ahmed Musa and Juliet Ejue have tied the knot at Abuja Municipal Area council. The marriage took place on Tuesday, May 23 following their introduction rites in March this year. Musa, had in April, hinted on a second marriage on social media following his divorce from his ex wife Jamila. Photo Credit: Instagram [&#8230;] The post Super Eagles&#8217; Ahmed Musa and Juliet Ejue are Married appeared first on BellaNaija. Read Full Story
Entertainment

