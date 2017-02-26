You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Sundowns win Diski Challenge
Update:  February 26, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 637 

Sundowns win Diski Challenge

Sundowns romped to honours thanks to goals from Motjeka Madisha, Keletso Makgwala, Samuel Julies and Tshepo Ntlaba, while Shaquille Abrahams pulled one back for City in Daveyton. VIEW: MDC Table and Top Scorers The Brazilians finished on 34 points from 15 games - four points ahead of second-placed Bloemfontein Celtic, who lost 6-3 to 15th-placed Baroka in a simultaneous fixture. The season finale on Sunday produced 43 goals from eight fixtures, with four 4-1 scorelines in total... Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP asks Fayose, Wike to visit Buhari in London News   Buzz: 8668
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman Politics   Buzz: 8571
Breakthrough: Michael Okpara varsity discovers cure for HIV/AIDS News   Buzz: 8440
Breaking: Buhari extends vacation, writes National Assembly News   Buzz: 8060
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099

Back to Top