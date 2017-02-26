Sundowns win Diski Challenge
Sundowns romped to honours thanks to goals from Motjeka Madisha, Keletso Makgwala, Samuel Julies and Tshepo Ntlaba, while Shaquille Abrahams pulled one back for City in Daveyton.
VIEW: MDC Table and Top Scorers
The Brazilians finished on 34 points from 15 games - four points ahead of second-placed Bloemfontein Celtic, who lost 6-3 to 15th-placed Baroka in a simultaneous fixture.
The season finale on Sunday produced 43 goals from eight fixtures, with four 4-1 scorelines in total... Read Full Story