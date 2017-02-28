Sundowns to go top already
Chippa United will be the opponent at Loftus (19h30) on an evening that sees Sundowns continue playing catch-up in the league with the carrot of going to bed sitting on top now hanging in their faces.
After the game The Brazilians will still be enjoying the comforts of having two (on Bidvest Wits), three (on SuperSport United) and four games (on Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town City) in hand over all other teams being mentioned as challengers for the title this year.
They will also be aware that the bid to break the record haul of 71 points set last term also remains firmly in place as they will