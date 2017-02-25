Sundowns strangle Students
After a constrictive opening period during which neither side could create any telling chances to score, the deadlock was finally broken via a set-piece.
Hlompho Kekana sent a brilliant, dipping direct free-kick over the wall and into the bottom-right corner of the net from the edge of the area to give Sundowns the lead on the stroke of 39 minutes.
Denis Onyango had gone off with a knee ligament injury in the 23rd minute and was replaced by Wayne Sandilands, while Gabadinho Mhango, Percy Tau and Yannick Zakri had half-chances to score but could not capitalise.
Zakri had a big penalty appeal