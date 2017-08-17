Sundowns sign Sekotlong
The striker was released by Ea Lla Koto after struggling with injury last season, but he has been given a chance to fulfil the potential he has shown on the pitch at the previous clubs he has played for, including Maritzburg United and University of Pretoria.
With Leonardo Castro out of form and the signing of Jeremy Brockie from SuperSport United proving to be a mission, African champions Sundowns were looking to add to their fire power upfront and Sekotlong will give coach Pitso Mosimane options in attack.
Sekotlong, who scored seven goals in all competitions last season, joins the Brazilians on a five-year deal, according to spokesperson Thulani Thuswa, after completed a two week trial at the club.
