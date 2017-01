Sundowns part ways with Uzoenyi

The Nigerian midfielder has been finally been granted his clearance certificate after spending the past two seasons without game-time at Chloorkop. Uzoenyi was at one stage linked to Orlando Pirates before joining Sundowns after his exploits during the CHAN tournament held in South Africa a few years ago. The 24-year-old midfielder’s agent Mohamed Lawal has confirmed his client’s departure. “Ejike is free to join any team now after he received his clearance from Sundowns,” Lawal tells KickOff.com. “It was a mutual agreement and no hard feelings,” he adds. Ge Read Full Story