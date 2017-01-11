Sundowns part ways with Uzoenyi
The Nigerian midfielder has been finally been granted his clearance certificate after spending the past two seasons without game-time at Chloorkop.
Uzoenyi was at one stage linked to Orlando Pirates before joining Sundowns after his exploits during the CHAN tournament held in South Africa a few years ago.
The 24-year-old midfielder’s agent Mohamed Lawal has confirmed his client’s departure.
“Ejike is free to join any team now after he received his clearance from Sundowns,” Lawal tells KickOff.com.
“It was a mutual agreement and no hard feelings,” he adds.
