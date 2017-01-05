Sundowns named Club of the Year
They faced stiff competition from DR Congo powerhouse and CAF Confederation Cup winners TP Mazembe as well as Zambian surprise package ZESCO United. Ultimately, Sundowns were deemed worthy recipients of the award after navigating their way in unorthodox fashion to the CAF Champions League title, a feat that captured the imagination of the South African public. This is the first time since 2001 that a club from the COSAFA region has been acknowledged as the Club of the Year in Africa after Kaizer Chiefs were honoured by CAF 15 years ago.
