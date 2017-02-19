You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Sundowns learn Champions League opponents
Update:  February 19, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 829 

Sundowns learn Champions League opponents

Following KCCA’s 1-0 first leg qualifying round victory over Angolan side Primeiro di Agosto last week, the side’s met again on Sunday with Primeiro emerging 2-1 winners, yet on the basis of KCCA’s away goal, the Ugandan club progress on the away goals rule despite the 2-2 aggregate scoreline. KCCA now have the challenging task of meeting the 2016 CAF Champions League winners, and recently-crowned CAF Super Cup victors Sundowns in the first round of the 2017 competition. #DeAgostoVsKCCA (2_1) Agg (2_2)@KCCAFC will play @Masandawana in the next round of @CAF_Online #Champions Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP asks Fayose, Wike to visit Buhari in London News   Buzz: 8668
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman Politics   Buzz: 8571
Breakthrough: Michael Okpara varsity discovers cure for HIV/AIDS News   Buzz: 8440
Breaking: Buhari extends vacation, writes National Assembly News   Buzz: 8060
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099

Back to Top