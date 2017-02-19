Sundowns learn Champions League opponents
Following KCCA’s 1-0 first leg qualifying round victory over Angolan side Primeiro di Agosto last week, the side’s met again on Sunday with Primeiro emerging 2-1 winners, yet on the basis of KCCA’s away goal, the Ugandan club progress on the away goals rule despite the 2-2 aggregate scoreline.
KCCA now have the challenging task of meeting the 2016 CAF Champions League winners, and recently-crowned CAF Super Cup victors Sundowns in the first round of the 2017 competition.
#DeAgostoVsKCCA (2_1) Agg (2_2)@KCCAFC will play @Masandawana in the next round of @CAF_Online #Champions Read Full Story