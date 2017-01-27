You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Sundowns don’t deny Toure reports
Update:  January 27, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 

Sundowns don’t deny Toure reports

The Ivorian failed to board a place back home after unsuccessful trials at Naturena, with Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung recently washing his hands of the matter following his disappearance. However, Times Live has since reported that Toure was spotted training with Sundowns and has been there since Sunday as Pitso Mosimane’s squad prepare for eight games in 24 days starting on February 8 against Bloemfontien Celtic. “I don’t know what you’re talking about, I can’t confirm nor deny anything,” Sundowns communications co-ordinator Thulani Thuswa tells K Read Full Story
Sports

