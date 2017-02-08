You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Sundowns confirm Hachi signing
Update:  February 08, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 

Sundowns confirm Hachi signing

KickOff.com in January reported on claims in Algeria that the deal had been done, after the Brazilians were initially alerted to his talents during their CAF Champions League encounter last year. Get the latest Sundowns news sent to your phone! And, the Tshwane giants have since tied up all the paperwork, with the defender signing a four-year deal with a further 12-month option. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane said on the club’s official website: “We like him. We like the player, and what is important is that he also wants to play here (in South Africa) and wants to play CAF football Read Full Story
