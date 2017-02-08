Sundowns confirm Hachi signing
KickOff.com in January reported on claims in Algeria that the deal had been done, after the Brazilians were initially alerted to his talents during their CAF Champions League encounter last year.
And, the Tshwane giants have since tied up all the paperwork, with the defender signing a four-year deal with a further 12-month option.
Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane said on the club's official website: "We like him. We like the player, and what is important is that he also wants to play here (in South Africa) and wants to play CAF football