Sultan says women can’t be equal to men in Nigeria because it is against Islamic teachings
The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Abubakar, has called on the Nigerian Senate not to consider the bill seeking gender equality in inheritance because of its religious implications. The sultan said this while speaking at the closing ceremony of the 20th Zamfara State annual Qur’anic recitation competition. According to him, the bill is unacceptable to Muslims because it is against Islamic teachings. “Our religion is our total way of life; therefore, we will not accept any move to change what Allah permitted us to do… Islam is a peaceful religion; we have been livi Read Full Story