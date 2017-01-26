Suleiman: What does the Quran teach about self defence?
Apostle Suleiman, senior pastor of Omega Fire Ministries recently received phone calls twice, alerting him of imminent attack on his church by Fulani herdsmen and orchestrated assassination of his person. Then said he to his aides, in his narrative to his Sunday morning congregation ; "any Fulani herdsmen you see around you or in the church premises, kill him...".
The post Suleiman: What does the Quran teach about self defence? appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story