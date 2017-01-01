You are here:  Home  »  Politics  »  Sudan announces one-month ceasefire extension
Update:  January 01, 2017 

Sudan announces one-month ceasefire extension

Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir has announced a one-month extension of his unilateral ceasefire in fighting with rebels in the country's war zones. The announcement, in an independence day speech on Saturday, comes after earlier short-term truces in June and October 2016, which were followed by a fall-off in fighting in the southern Blue Nile
Politics

