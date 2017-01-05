You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Strong PSL presence in Warriors squad
Update:  January 05, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 474 

Strong PSL presence in Warriors squad

Headlining the PSL contingent is Khama Billiat who has been named in an attack that has plenty options in Kudakwashe Mahachi, Cuthbert Malajila, Evans Rusike, Knowledge Musona, Nyasha Mushekwi, Matthew Rusike and Tendai Ndoro. It is an attack made entirely of players who are either playing or have previously played in the PSL. Although the squad is balanced, the goalkeeping department is short on experience after the goalkeepers based in South Africa – George Chigova and Tapuwa Kapini – were snubbed by the coach Calisto Pasuwa in preference of local based keepers. Zimbabwe has anot Read Full Story
