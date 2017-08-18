You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Strike:Ex-minister calls for compromise between ASUU, FG
Update:  August 18, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 

Strike:Ex-minister calls for compromise between ASUU, FG

Sen. Sam Egwu, former Education Minister, has urged the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to make compromises, so as to resolve the current nationwide strike by ASUU. Egwu, who is representing Ebonyi North Senatorial District, made the call in an interview with newsmen at Umuebe, in Ezzamgbo, Ohaukwu Local Government AreaRead More The post Strike:Ex-minister calls for compromise between ASUU, FG appeared first on Vanguard News. Read Full Story
