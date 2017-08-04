Stop parading yourself as APGA national chairman, Obigwe tells Agbaso
National Coordinator, All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Media Warrior Forum, Anambra State, Evangelist Chinedu Obigwe has urged Martins Agbaso to stop parading himself as the factional leader of the party saying his persistence claim is meant to overheat the polity of APGA and Anambra State in particular.
