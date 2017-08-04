You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Stop parading yourself as APGA national chairman, Obigwe tells Agbaso
August 04, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 

Stop parading yourself as APGA national chairman, Obigwe tells Agbaso

National Coordinator, All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Media Warrior Forum, Anambra State, Evangelist Chinedu Obigwe has urged Martins Agbaso to stop parading himself as the factional leader of the party saying his persistence claim is meant to overheat the polity of APGA and Anambra State in particular. The post Stop parading yourself as APGA national chairman, Obigwe tells Agbaso appeared first on Vanguard News. Read Full Story
