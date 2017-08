Stop flying, use Nigerian roads – Bello tells Fashola, others

A public affairs analyst and former Commissioner for Information in Taraba State, Emmanuel Bello, has called on Nigerian politicians to reduce travelling by air. He said they should rather patronise Nigerian roads. He said such would make them feel what the masses are going through. He charged the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde […] Stop flying, use Nigerian roads – Bello tells Fashola, others Read Full Story