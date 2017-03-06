You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Stop finger-pointing on Chibok Girls, Lai Mohammed tells Jonathan
March 06, 2017 

Stop finger-pointing on Chibok Girls, Lai Mohammed tells Jonathan

The Federal Government has urged former President Goodluck Jonathan to stop engaging in finger-pointing over the issue of the Chibok girls who were abducted under his watch, calling such action an unnecessary distraction from ongoing efforts to secure the release of the girls who remain in captivity, long after they were abducted. The post Stop finger-pointing on Chibok Girls, Lai Mohammed tells Jonathan appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
News

