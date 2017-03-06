Stop finger-pointing on Chibok Girls, Lai Mohammed tells Jonathan
The Federal Government has urged former President Goodluck Jonathan to stop engaging in finger-pointing over the issue of the Chibok girls who were abducted under his watch, calling such action an unnecessary distraction from ongoing efforts to secure the release of the girls who remain in captivity, long after they were abducted.
