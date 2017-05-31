You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Stop fighting over politicians, they always reconcile – Oba of Lagos
Update:  May 31, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 134 

Stop fighting over politicians, they always reconcile – Oba of Lagos

The Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, has warned Nigerians against fighting over politicians, saying they would always have a way of reconciling their differences behind closed doors. A statement on Tuesday said Akiolu spoke during the 60th birthday of Mrs. Folashade Ashafa, the wife of the Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District in the [&#8230;] Stop fighting over politicians, they always reconcile – Oba of Lagos Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top