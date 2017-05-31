Stop fighting over politicians, they always reconcile – Oba of Lagos
The Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, has warned Nigerians against fighting over politicians, saying they would always have a way of reconciling their differences behind closed doors. A statement on Tuesday said Akiolu spoke during the 60th birthday of Mrs. Folashade Ashafa, the wife of the Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District in the […]
Stop fighting over politicians, they always reconcile – Oba of Lagos
Read Full Story