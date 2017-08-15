Stop delving into pipeline surveillance matters, HOSTCOM tells Boroh
HOST Communities of Nigeria, Oil and Gas, HOSTCOM, Isoko ethnic nationality chapter, Delta State, yesterday, told the Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brig.-Gen. Paul Boroh (retd), to desist from delving into matters relating to pipeline surveillance jobs and direct his focus to issues concerning the amnesty programme.
