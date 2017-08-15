You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Stop delving into pipeline surveillance matters, HOSTCOM tells Boroh
Stop delving into pipeline surveillance matters, HOSTCOM tells Boroh

HOST Communities of Nigeria, Oil and Gas, HOSTCOM, Isoko ethnic nationality chapter, Delta State, yesterday, told the Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brig.-Gen. Paul Boroh (retd), to desist from delving into matters relating to pipeline surveillance jobs and direct his focus to issues concerning the amnesty programme. The post Stop delving into pipeline surveillance matters, HOSTCOM tells Boroh appeared first on Vanguard News. Read Full Story
