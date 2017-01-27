You are here:  Home  »  Business  »  Stock Market sustains gains by 0.19 percent
Update:  January 27, 2017 

Stock Market sustains gains by 0.19 percent

The stock market yesterday sustained growth achieved in the previous session as the All-Share Index (ASI) and market capitalization appreciated 0.19 percent. The lead market indicator chalked up 49.5 points to close at 26,289.95, strengthening the growth of 22.91 points recorded on Wednesday when the ASI closed at 26,240.45. Market capitalization gained N17 billion to close at [&#8230;] The post Stock Market sustains gains by 0.19 percent appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper... Read Full Story
Business

