Stock Market sustains gains by 0.19 percent
The stock market yesterday sustained growth achieved in the previous session as the All-Share Index (ASI) and market capitalization appreciated 0.19 percent. The lead market indicator chalked up 49.5 points to close at 26,289.95, strengthening the growth of 22.91 points recorded on Wednesday when the ASI closed at 26,240.45. Market capitalization gained N17 billion to close at […]
