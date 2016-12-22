Steve: Hell doesn’t last forever
The Glamour Boys showed great purpose and desire in their 2-0 victory over Golden Arrows on Wednesday evening which lifted them to fourth on the Absa Premiership table, registering back-to-back wins for the first time since early October in the process.
Komphela has come under a lot of scrutiny and abuse from fans of late, his side’s eight-match winless run causing unrest among supporters baying for his blood and calling for his resignation.
Yet the Amakhosi coach says the difficult spell he endured was a lesson which he hopes may inspire others.