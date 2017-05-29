State Viability Index; Lagos generates more IGR than 31 states combined
The Economic Confidential, the award winning Economic Intelligence Magazine, has released its Annual States Viability Index ( ASVI) which shows that fourteen States are insolvent as their Internally Generated Revenues (IGR) in 2016 were far below 10% of their Federation Account Allocations (FAA) in the same year.
The post State Viability Index; Lagos generates more IGR than 31 states combined appeared first on Vanguard News.
Read Full Story