Starting XIs: Plat Stars vs Chiefs
The Glamour Boys have not tasted victory since a narrow 1-0 win over Chippa United more than a month ago and travel to face a side that still have a slim chance of capturing a top-eight spot.
The hosts recently got themselves mathematically clear of relegation and with their status secure for another season they are outsiders to grab a place in the top half of the table, currently 11th and four points off eighth-placed Ajax Cape Town.
Meanwhile, Chiefs reside in fifth position with 47 points and are only a single point adrift of fourth-placed SuperSport United.
When last the two sides met the game ended in a 1-1 draw as Chiefs came from a goal behind, Hendrick Ekstein scoring his only goal of the campaign to level matters.
TEAMS
Stars: Hoffman, De Jongh, Sithole, Mkhabela, Mphahlele, Mathe, Mere, Nale, Phiri, Shilongo, Ntuli.
Chiefs: Khune, Mphahlele, Mathoho, Gordinho, Masilela, Katsande, Ekstein, Tshabalala, Maluleka, Lebese, Paez.
Let the breaking news come to you! Sign up for KICK OFF SMS Read Full Story