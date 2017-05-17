You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Starting XIs: Plat Stars vs Chiefs
Update:  May 17, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 740 

Starting XIs: Plat Stars vs Chiefs

The Glamour Boys have not tasted victory since a narrow 1-0 win over Chippa United more than a month ago and travel to face a side that still have a slim chance of capturing a top-eight spot. The hosts recently got themselves mathematically clear of relegation and with their status secure for another season they are outsiders to grab a place in the top half of the table, currently 11th and four points off eighth-placed Ajax Cape Town. Meanwhile, Chiefs reside in fifth position with 47 points and are only a single point adrift of fourth-placed SuperSport United. When last the two sides met the game ended in a 1-1 draw as Chiefs came from a goal behind, Hendrick Ekstein scoring his only goal of the campaign to level matters. TEAMS Stars: Hoffman, De Jongh, Sithole, Mkhabela, Mphahlele, Mathe, Mere, Nale, Phiri, Shilongo, Ntuli. Chiefs: Khune, Mphahlele, Mathoho, Gordinho, Masilela, Katsande, Ekstein, Tshabalala, Maluleka, Lebese, Paez.   Let the breaking news come to you! Sign up for KICK OFF SMS Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top