Starting XIs: FS Stars vs Wits
Stars have made two changes to the side that lost 1-0 to Cape Town City last week, with frontman Mohammed Anas returning for the suspended Nhlanhla Vilakazi and Sinethemba Jantjie coming in for Thabo Maphakisa in midfield.
Wits have also kept the majority of their chargers that beat Maritzburg United on Sunday, with one forced change as Sifiso Hlanti sits out due to suspension.
Vincent Pule comes in at left-back, though, while two other changes sees Granwald Scott and Phakamani Mahlambi starting ahead of Ben Motshwari and Sifiso Myeni.
The Clever Boys are hoping to grab their first away win