You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Starting XIs: FS Stars vs Wits
Update:  May 10, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 499 

Starting XIs: FS Stars vs Wits

Stars have made two changes to the side that lost 1-0 to Cape Town City last week, with frontman Mohammed Anas returning for the suspended Nhlanhla Vilakazi and Sinethemba Jantjie coming in for Thabo Maphakisa in midfield. Wits have also kept the majority of their chargers that beat Maritzburg United on Sunday, with one forced change as Sifiso Hlanti sits out due to suspension. Vincent Pule comes in at left-back, though, while two other changes sees Granwald Scott and Phakamani Mahlambi starting ahead of Ben Motshwari and Sifiso Myeni. The Clever Boys are hoping to grab their first away win ov Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top