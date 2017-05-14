Stars held by MC Alger
The result means that all three South African club sides competing in CAF competition this weekend where held to disappointing draws.
The North African side took an early lead through Brahim Boudebouda after six minutes as he netted from a corner kick.
But Stars, who played a number of youngsters, grew into the game and equaliser two minutes before the break after a fine strike from Katlego Khunou.
Neither side could find a winner in the second period, with the better chances falling to the visitors... Read Full Story