You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Stars held by MC Alger
Update:  May 14, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 365 

Stars held by MC Alger

The result means that all three South African club sides competing in CAF competition this weekend where held to disappointing draws. The North African side took an early lead through Brahim Boudebouda after six minutes as he netted from a corner kick. But Stars, who played a number of youngsters, grew into the game and equaliser two minutes before the break after a fine strike from Katlego Khunou. Neither side could find a winner in the second period, with the better chances falling to the visitors... Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top