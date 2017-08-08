You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Stars close in on Mthembu, Manqele
Stars close in on Mthembu, Manqele

The two players are already training with Stars, with Manqele having been there for a month while Mthembu arrived last week. Rantsi Mokoena, the Stars general manager, tells KickOff.com that he is due to meet with representatives of both players. “I am sitting with his agent,” Mokoena says in reference to Manqele. “We like what we see in him,” he notes. Manqele was released by Chiefs in April following a difficult 19 months during which he scored just once with his last appearance coming in December against one of his former clubs Chippa United. The 30-year-old previously played for Ea Lla Koto prior to moving to Mamelodi Sundowns. With regards to Mthembu – Mokoena also says he is due to meet his agent. “I will be sitting with his agent,” adds Mokoena. Mthembu, who is also 30, walked away from Chiefs at the end of June after his contract was not renewed. Mthembu joined Chiefs on a three-year deal from Platinum Stars at the beginning of the 2014-15 season. Through his time at Naturena – his second spell there – Mthembu battled as he saw no action last season and started six matches (plus 15 substitute appearances) scoring once in the previous campaign (2015-16), while in his first season he started five games (plus 23 substitute appearances) and scored four goals. Read Full Story
