Stars assessing Malian striker
READ: Mensah heading to MLS
Diallo, who impressed at the 2015 U-20 World Cup in New Zealand, is a free agent, and is expected to arrive in the country on Friday.
According to a source in Mali, the 20-year-old turned down a move to Denmark in favour of playing in South Africa.
"There is interest for Diallo overseas but he is interested to play in South Africa," says the source.
"He will be with Free State Stars for an assessment next week."
Diallo will look to win the favour of head coach Giovanni Solinas and his technical team... Read Full Story