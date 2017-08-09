Sredojevic’s tinkering at Pirates
His 23 games stretched from the start of the 2006/07 season to January 16, 2007 as the Serb won six, drew nine and lost eight, with his final match a 3-1 away defeat to Bloemfontein Celtic in the league.
Though he had reached the 2006 CAF Champions’ League semi-finals, he was out in first round of the SAA Supa8, losing to SuperSport United, then bundled out in the quarter-finals of the Telkom KnockOut at the hands of Santos and had won three out of 12 in the league.
While he lasted just six months during that spell, Micho – who also celebrated his 37th birthday in charge of Pirates – used 40 players.
Of those, only Happy Jele has survived long enough to be still at Pirates now.
Jele was actually handed his professional debut by Micho as a skinny teenage right-back on September 20, 2006 against Maritzburg United.
The 30-year-old is now the most experienced player in the The Bucs dressing room.
From the list of the 40 players used, the regulars were Tonic Chabalala, Lucky Lekgwathi, Fikru Tefera Lemessa, Innocent Mdledle, Avril Phali, Lehlohonolo Seema and Benedict Vilakazi.
The list of Pirates players that played under Sredojevic in his previous stint at Pirates:
Tyren Arendse, Manuel ‘Tico-Tico’ Bucuane, Bongani Cashibe, Tonic Chabalala, Collins Chabalala, Francis Chansa, Isaac Chansa, Bennett Chenene, Tony Coyle, Stanton Fredericks, Happy Jele, Lucky Lekgwathi, Blaise Lelo Mbele, Fikru Tefera Lemessa, Gift Leremi, Isaac Leshabane, Kelebogile Mabe, Jabu Mahlangu, David Makgale, Joseph Makhanya, Edward Malinga, Sepeke Manamela, Phumudzo Manezhe, Paulus Masehe, Solomon Mathe, Gary McNab, Innocent Mdlele, Jorry Merahe, Senzo Meyiwa, Lebogang Mokoena, Onyekachi Okonkwo, Avril Phali, Rudzani Ramudzuli, Lehohonolo Seema, Cavaan Sibeko, Mulondo Sikhwivhilu, Haytham Tambal, Lucas Thwala, Benedict Vilakazi, Excellent Walaza.
