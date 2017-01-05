You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Spurs showed heart of champions – Pochettino
January 05, 2017 

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino believes his side showed the spirit required to win the Premier League title after they ended leaders Chelsea&#8217;s 13-game winning run. Chelsea were seeking to become the first team to win 14 successive English top-flight games in the same season, but Dele Alli&#8217;s headed double condemned them to a 2-0Read More The post Spurs showed heart of champions &#8211; Pochettino appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
