Home
News
Business
Politics
Sports
Tech
Health
Entertainment
About Us
Contact
You are here:
Home
»
News
» Sports minister, Solomon Dalung loses wife
Update:
January 29, 2017
| Source:
Daily Post News
428
Sports minister, Solomon Dalung loses wife
The Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Barrister Solomon Dalung, on Sunday announced the death of his wife. The minister made the announcement on his Facebook page...
Read Full Story
News
Newsletter
All Time Most Popular Stories
Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu
News
Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose
News
Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre
Business
Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes
News
Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai
News
Buzz: 8827
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman
Politics
Buzz: 8571
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu
Politics
Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption
News
Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG
News
Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river
News
Buzz: 6567
Back to Top