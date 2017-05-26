Speaker Dogara alleges Governor Abubakar stopped his renovation of mosques in Bauchi, writes Sultan [Full letter]
The political face-off in Bauchi is far from over and another indication of this has emerged with Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House of Representatives, asking the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’adu Abubakar, to wade into a tussle he said was created by Governor Mohammed Abubakar Abdullahi. Dogara, in a letter, reported to the Sultan that […]
Speaker Dogara alleges Governor Abubakar stopped his renovation of mosques in Bauchi, writes Sultan [Full letter]
Read Full Story