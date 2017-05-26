You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Speaker Dogara alleges Governor Abubakar stopped his renovation of mosques in Bauchi, writes Sultan [Full letter]
Update:  May 26, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 76 

Speaker Dogara alleges Governor Abubakar stopped his renovation of mosques in Bauchi, writes Sultan [Full letter]

The political face-off in Bauchi is far from over and another indication of this has emerged with Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House of Representatives, asking the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa&#8217;adu Abubakar, to wade into a tussle he said was created by Governor Mohammed Abubakar Abdullahi. Dogara, in a letter, reported to the Sultan that [&#8230;] Speaker Dogara alleges Governor Abubakar stopped his renovation of mosques in Bauchi, writes Sultan [Full letter] Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top