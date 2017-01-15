You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Soweto Derby honours shared in MDC
Update:  January 15, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 

Soweto Derby honours shared in MDC

In front of a boisterous Daveyton crowd at the Sinaba Stadium, Amakhosi took the lead through Itumeleng Shopane midway through the first half, toe-poking the ball home following an error at the back for Bucs. It went from bad to worse for Pirates eight minutes later after a scrappy goal-mouth scramble resulted in an own goal as Chiefs doubled their lead. Bucs would however pull a goal back before the break, Yusuf Maart’s beautifully-curled free-kick bulging the back of the net to halve the Glamour Boys’ advantage. Just as it looked as if Chiefs would hold on to their narrow lead, B Read Full Story
