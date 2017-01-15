Soweto Derby honours shared in MDC
In front of a boisterous Daveyton crowd at the Sinaba Stadium, Amakhosi took the lead through Itumeleng Shopane midway through the first half, toe-poking the ball home following an error at the back for Bucs.
It went from bad to worse for Pirates eight minutes later after a scrappy goal-mouth scramble resulted in an own goal as Chiefs doubled their lead.
Bucs would however pull a goal back before the break, Yusuf Maart’s beautifully-curled free-kick bulging the back of the net to halve the Glamour Boys’ advantage.
Just as it looked as if Chiefs would hold on to their narrow lead, B Read Full Story