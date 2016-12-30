You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Southern Kaduna killings: CAN declares Jan. 8 2017 national day of mourning
Update:  December 30, 2016   |   Source:  Vanguard News 517 

Southern Kaduna killings: CAN declares Jan. 8 2017 national day of mourning

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared January 8 2017 national day of mourning over Southern Kaduna killings. This came as its commended President Muhammadu Buhari for waging war against Boko Haram fundamentalists since his assumption in office, but decried his silence over the on-going genocide in the last few weeks&#8217; Saying that Buhari&#8217;sRead More The post Southern Kaduna killings: CAN declares Jan. 8 2017 national day of mourning appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
