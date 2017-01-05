South Korean President accused of violating ‘people’s basic rights’’
A South Korean lawmaker accused President Park Guen Hye of violating“people’s basic rights’’ on the first day of oral arguments in the leader’s impeachment trial on Thursday, local media reported. Park, who is accused of corruption, abuse of power and violating constitutional duties, again failed to appear at her trial at the Constitutional Court in […]
