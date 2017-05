South Africa deports 90 Nigerians

The South African government on Friday deported 90 Nigerians for committing immigration-related offences. DSP Joseph Alabi, the spokesman of the Lagos Airport Police Command confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos. Alabi said the deportees, who are all men, landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at about 3.30pm. He said […] Read Full Story