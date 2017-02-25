You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Son of boxer Muhammad Ali detained at Florida airport over Arabic-sounding name
Update:  February 25, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard Sports 1069 

Son of boxer Muhammad Ali detained at Florida airport over Arabic-sounding name

A son of boxing legend Muhammad Ali was held for questioning for two hours at a Florida airport upon returning from Jamaica because of his Arabic-sounding name, US media reported late Friday. Muhammad Ali Jr., 44, who was born in Philadelphia and has a US passport, was traveling with his mother Khalilah Camacho-Ali, the lateRead More The post Son of boxer Muhammad Ali detained at Florida airport over Arabic-sounding name appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
