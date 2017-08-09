Solomons backs Sait arrival
Sait recently signed a four-year deal to move to the PSL after spending a number of seasons in the National First Division with clubs like Milano United and Stellenbosch FC.
The 24-year old former Stellies’ captain – who also enjoyed brief spell with Swedish Allsvenskan side Falkenbergs – turned down a lucrative offer from NFD outfit Royal Eagles to stay in the Mother City.
It’s no secret that Solomons also played a part in luring the utility player to the Urban Warriors as they’ve worked together before at Milano.
“We need players in that position and we happy to have Sait on board,” Solomons told KickOff.com. “We can do with his versatility, especially if we want to enforce the Ajax way of total football. We should be able to slot players in other positions and rotate them as well if need be.”
The well-travelled Solomons is of the opinion that fans shouldn’t panic for the manner in which Ajax conducted their business during the current transfer window.
“It’s not always the so-called big names that bring you success,” Solomons explained. “Cape Town City last season showed what can be achieved without real big names.
“It takes more than just an individual … you need to be able to work well together as a unit as well as the support from management, and only then you will reap the benefits,” the former Glendene United maestro concluded. Read Full Story