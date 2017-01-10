You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Solinas to leave Free State Stars?
Update:  January 10, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 

Solinas to leave Free State Stars?

Solinas joined Ea Lla Koto towards the end of 2016 for the second time after he left the club towards the end of the 2015/16 season. According to a source close to the club, the Italian tactician met with the club management yesterday and could part ways before the end of this week. “The coach has indicated he is leaving. He met with the club yesterday and an announcement is expected very soon,” the source tells KickOff.com. Our informant further reveals that Free State Stars are considering bringing in one of their former players to lead the team until the end of the sea Read Full Story
Sports

