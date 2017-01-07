Soldiers tasked on professionalism
By Bose Adelaja Soldiers were, yesterday, tasked to be professional and responsive in the discharge of their constitutional role. The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Ebenezer Babatunde Oyefolu gave the charge while addressing troops at 81 Division Garrison Parade Ground, Dodan Barracks, Obalende, Ikoyi – Lagos shortly after the completionRead More
The post Soldiers tasked on professionalism appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story