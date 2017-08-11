You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Soldiers force lady to undress in public for wearing camouflage [PHOTO]
Update:  August 11, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 393 

Soldiers force lady to undress in public for wearing camouflage [PHOTO]

Image of a lady being harassed by a Nigeria soldier to remove a camouflage has surfaced online. The incident that has met widespread condemnation, reportedly happened somewhere in the Northern region on Wednesday. A picture of the incident, which has been trending on the Internet, showed the victim being forced to pull down her trousers [&#8230;] Soldiers force lady to undress in public for wearing camouflage [PHOTO] Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top