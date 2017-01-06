Sokoto Sharia police seize musical instruments used at the wedding of state governor, Aminu Tambuwal’s daughter
The Sokoto Hisbah Commission, the special police force that enforces Sharia practice in the North, has seized the musical instruments used during the pre-wedding dinner of the daughter of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal last December, for allegedly violating Shari’ah law being operated in the state. According to DailyTrust, the Commandant of the Commission, Dr Adamu Bello […]
