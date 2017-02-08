You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Smart City: Lagos to train one million residents on computer coding
Source: Vanguard News 

Smart City: Lagos to train one million residents on computer coding

Ahead of the much anticipated roll out of CodeLagos, the Lagos State Ministry of Education on Tuesday said the programme would seek to teach at least one million Lagos residents to code by 2019 and also foster necessary skills to create sustainable solutions to social challenges and create employment opportunities. The post Smart City: Lagos to train one million residents on computer coding appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
