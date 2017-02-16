You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Singh scores first Braga goal
Singh scores first Braga goal

The 19-year-old was making a third appearance his move from Swedish side GAIS last month and will be delighted to have broken his duck. He has been selected for the South African Under-20 side for the 2017 African Youth Championships in Zambia starting on February 26, but has yet to link up with Thabo Senong’s side. Singh will be hoping that his performances for Braga’s B side earn him a rapid rise to the senior team, who are currently in fourth in the top-flight and in contention for UEFA Champions League qualification next season... Read Full Story
