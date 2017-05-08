Singh hoping to hit the right notes
The Johannesburg-born midfielder was named in Thabo Senong’s final 21-man squad headed for Asia ahead of this month’s world junior spectacular after his impressive performances for Braga B and the South Africa U-20 squad.
READ: Senong names final 21-man Amajita squad
In fact, Singh has won the Golden Boot award in his last two tournaments for Amajita - the CAF U-20 African Nations Cup and COSAFA U-20 Championships - and that form has sparked plenty of confidence in the 19-year-old.
“Taking on players, beating people one-versus-one and I have an eye for goal,” he said on Read Full Story